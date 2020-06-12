Al Potter
1951 - 2020
Al Potter
PEKIN ~ Charles Allen "Al" Potter, 68, of Pekin, passed away at 6:25 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Born Sept. 7, 1951 in Peoria, he was the son of Larry and Darlene Mae (Doubet) Dixon. He married Janet Elaine Boomgarden on Feb. 19, 1977 in East Peoria. She died Sept. 28, 2011 in Peoria. He also was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Sandra Kay Potter.
Surviving are one son, Shane Potter of Pekin; his mother and father-in-law, Phyllis and Donald Boomgarden of East Peoria; two sisters-in-law, Kathy (Dennis) Richardson of Edinburg and Sandra "Sam" (Jeff) Camp of Peoria; many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Al worked for Morton Metalcraft for 30 years, retiring in 2009. His retirement job was working as a part-time auction driver for Mike Murphy Ford in Morton.
He loved traveling and especially enjoyed trips to the Hawaiian island of Maui.
Al was an avid bowler and a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He will be remembered for always having a smile and a congenial spirit.
His funeral will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Marty Smith will officiate. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Social distancing and guidelines regarding masks will apply. Burial will follow the funeral in Lakeside Cemetery in Pekin.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Life Christian Fellowship, 309 N. Elm, North Pekin, Ill. 61554.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
JUN
16
Funeral
10:30 AM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
3093462176
