Alan Douglas Brown
PEORIA — On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Alan Douglas Brown passed away in Peoria, IL, at 69 years old.
Alan was born on October 23, 1949, in Springfield, MA, to J. Douglas and Janet (Bridge) Brown. He received his Mechanical Engineering degree in 1974 from Michigan State University and was a design engineer for over forty years, first at Ford Motor Company and then for Caterpillar Inc.
Alan was well loved by friends and family. He was curious, forward thinking, creative, innovative and an avid reader with broad interests. Over 40 years ago, he started an electric car conversion kit company. Alan was a generous man of integrity. He saw our world as a small part of the infinite cosmos.
Preceded in death by his father, Doug, and his mother, Jan, he is survived by his sister, Christina (Brown) Bryan, brother-in-law, Rex Bryan, their children, Shahara (Bryan) Mattingly, son-in-law, Edward Mattingly, all of Golden, CO, Kersti Bryan of New York City, Reyna Bryan, also of Colorado, Bayard Bryan and son-in-law, Fraser Langton of Manchester, England.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Unity Church at 3127 N. Avalon Place, Peoria, IL, at 11 a.m. Donations in his name may go to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2019