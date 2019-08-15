Home

Alan E. Holmes


1964 - 2019
Alan E. Holmes Obituary
Alan E. Holmes
FARMINGTON — Alan E. Holmes, 55, of West Chicago, formerly of Farmington, IL, passed away July 26, 2019 at his residence. He was born on February 2, 1964 in Peoria to Kenneth and Joan "Toni" Holmes. He married Jennifer (nee Greenfield) Holmes on February 27, 1987 in Farmington, IL.
She survives along with his parents of Farmington, IL; one sister, Beth Owens of Ohio; two nephews, Peter and Tommy of Ohio; two great-nieces, Elsie and Anna; and one great-nephew, Henry; also, his pets, Sunny and Buddy.
Alan graduated from Farmington High School and later from Devry Institute and was a computer engineer working for IBM in Chicago.
Services were held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 3, at Williams-Kampp Funeral Home in Wheaton, with a visitation an hour prior. Graveside services were held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2019
