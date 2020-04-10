|
Alan R. "Al" Dix
WASHINGTON – Alan R. "Al" Dix, 64, of Washington, IL, died at 2:36 am Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center in Peoria, IL after a courageous 10-month battle with cancer.
Born on July 15, 1955 in Quincy, IL to Richard and Martha Kay Kendall Dix, he married his love of many years, Debra J. Richards, and she survives. Also surviving is his mother-in-law, Nancy Vaupel of Gulfport, FL.
Al and Debra have 7 children. They all survive; Aimee Terhark of Fairfax, VA, Nick Dix of Washington, IL, Brad (Kelly) Dix of Murfreesboro, TN, Mitch Richards of Rock Island, IL, Megan (Nick) Pacelli of Washington, IL, Nicole (Jake) Dunker of Washington, IL, and Alex Dix of Washington, IL, 5 siblings; Deborah Dix of Roseville, CA, David R. (Ceil) Dix of Quincy, IL, Barbara (Paul) Kirchgasler of Wales, WI, David A. (Wanda) Dix of Quincy, IL and Dennis (Cindy) Dix of Quincy, IL. He is survived by 2 sisters-in-law, Christine Hess of St. Petersburg, FL and Anna Vaupel of Seminole, FL, and 1 brother-in-law, Larry Vaupel of Redding, CA, 10 grandchildren; Allie and Jake Salrin, Ronan, Sebastian, and Gianna Dix, Evie Neely, McKynley and Easton Pacelli, Brinley Dunker and Paisley Dix. Al is also survived by many nieces and nephews, including Heather Dix, his niece and goddaughter with whom he shared a special relationship.
Several cousins also survive, including Rusty Haganah, whom Al considered a brother. Al is also survived by his 9 year old yellow lab, Bullet, who he loved to take hunting.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his adoptive mother, Carol Sue Dix, and his father-in-law, Lawrence Vaupel, Sr.
Al retired from Heart Technologies, Inc. as their Chief Financial Officer in June of 2019. He was a CPA and worked in financial positions his entire life and was a member of the AICPA. He previously worked at Price Waterhouse, Customer Development Corporation, CILCO, Rohn Products, LLC, Foster and Gallagher, Inc. and the O'Brien Automotive Group. Al had an incredible work ethic and loved helping people.
He was a member of the Masonic Lodge AF & AM and of Summit Point Church in East Peoria.
His faith in God was strong and an inspiration to many and he lived life to the fullest. Al was a devoted Chicago Cubs fan, and loved fishing, gardening, and hunting, especially with his special friends in Meredosia, IL. He was blessed with many lifelong friends and was loved by everyone who knew him. His family meant everything to him and he was always there to lend a hand to anyone who needed him.
Cremation rites will be accorded and a Celebration of Al's life will be held at a later date. Additional information about this gathering will be shared later. Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory in Washington is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be sent to OSF Children's Hospital or the and may be sent to Deiters Funeral Home and Crematory 2075 Washington Rd. Washington, IL 61571.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center and Illinois Cancer Care for their amazing care during Al's illness.
Al's memorial website is available at www.deitersfuneralhome.com where condolences may also be sent to the family.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020