Albert JonesPEORIA - Mr. Albert Jones, 90, of Peoria passed away at 2:14 p.m. on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center.A private funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 3, 2020, at Victory Christian Church, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Pastor Deveraux Hubbard of St. Paul Baptist Church will bring words of comfort.Albert will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.The entire obituary may be viewed at SimonsMortuary.com