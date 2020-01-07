|
Albert "Al" Kollar Jr.
PEORIA - Albert J. "Al" Kollar Jr., 84, of Peoria, IL, died on Monday, January 6, 2020, at Buehler Home.
Al was born on June 2, 1935, in Streator, IL, to Albert and Ann Andrews Kollar. He married Betty Baumann on January 6, 1962, in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife and five children, Ann Kollar of Cape Coral, FL, Cindy Kollar of Tallahassee, FL, Sharree Tate of Vero Beach, FL, Jerry Kollar of Peoria, IL, and Todd (Andrea) Kollar of Peoria, IL. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Melissa Staley, Brandon Glass, Peter Kollar, Samantha Tate, Rachel Kollar, Natalie Kollar, Ian Kollar and Ryan Kollar; three great-grandchildren, Lacie, Rory and Ryan Staley; sister, Louise Frickey; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Mindy; a sister, Carol Wolf; and two brothers-in-law, Bob Wolf and Ralph Frickey.
Al, who was an Army veteran, proudly served his country from 1958-1960, with his Army buddy, Elvis Presley. Al loved to tell stories about the times he spent with Elvis. A highlight of his life was having his Army service recognized by being chosen to participate in the Peoria Honor Flight in June of 2018, accompanied by his son, Todd Kollar.
Al didn't consider anyone a stranger. He loved getting to know people. He will be missed by family and anyone who knew him.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 11, 2020, at the Holy Family Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church Saturday. Burial will take place at the Resurrection Mausoleum and Cemetery, directly following the funeral.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the .
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 7 to Jan. 9, 2020