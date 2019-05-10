|
Albert Mingus
PEORIA - Albert Edward Mingus, 63, of Peoria, IL passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor, in Farmington, IL.
He was born on July 6, 1955, in Peoria, Il, to William J. and Patricia M. (Kelly) Mingus.
Surviving are his children son Eddie (Kimberly) Mingus of Raymore, MO and daughter Crystal (Jason) Lorei of Lee's Summit, MO, two grandsons Jacob and August, sister Mary (John) Ayler of Peoria, IL, three nieces, Erica (Jason) Mingus, Elizabeth (Zach) Ayler, and Dawn (Matt) Glasnovich and one nephew, Peter (Gwen) Ayler all of Peoria, IL. He had some very special great nieces and nephews that he cherished and loved very much, Jayden, Carter, and Harper who brought smiles and laughter to him!
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, and his very special brother Robert Mingus. Albert and Bob had a strong bond before Bob's passing that no one could come between. They would talk on the phone every day.
Al was a meticulous painter for many years. He was also an animal lover and loved his dogs more than anything. Al never met a stranger and was always the life of the party!
A special thanks to OSF Hospice for being there for my brother always. Also, thanks to Farmington Country Manor for taking extra good care of him when he needed it the most.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A celebration of life will be Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Sparkys, 1914 N Wisconsin Ave, Peoria, IL. To share a memory or send a condolence for his family, visit www.peoriafuneral.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 10 to May 12, 2019