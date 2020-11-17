1/1
Albert Richard "Dick" Buxton
1945 - 2020
PEORIA - Albert Richard "Dick" Buxton, age 75, of Peoria passed away peacefully at 10:10 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020, at his home, with his family by his side.
Born May 26, 1945, in Peoria, he was a son to Glenn B. and Mary Irene (Webster) Buxton. Dick graduated from Woodruff High School and went on to work for Caterpillar for 40 years until his retirement in 2003. On April 10, 1965, he married Susan Willis and together they cherished 55 years. Dick was an avid bowler in his early years, having been a part of various leagues with his wife. He loved fishing, boating on the Illinois River and, in his later years, could always be found on the golf course. When his daughters were young, he coached their travel softball team, and when his grandsons were born, he could always be found spending time with them. Dick truly enjoyed the company of his four-legged companions, Mollee and Jones, but most importantly, he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who cherished his family, was deeply loved and will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wif,e Sue of Peoria; two daughters, Cynthia (John) Ellington of Chillicothe and Jennifer Davidson of Plainfield; two grandsons, Stephen Lindell and Seth Davidson, both of Plainfield; one brother, Glenn Buxton of Bartonville; and one sister, Donna Megyesi of Washington, IL; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents and one son-in-law, Rob Davidson.
Cremation rites have been accorded, per his wishes.
Memorials in Dick's memory may be made to St. Jude Midwest Affiliate.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 17 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wright & Salmon Mortuary - Peoria
2416 N. North Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-4441
