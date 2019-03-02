Home

PRESTON-HANLEY FUNERAL HOMES - Pekin
500 N 4th St
Pekin, IL 61554
(309) 346-2176
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
RiversEdge United Methodist Church
Spring Bay, IL
Albert Schaer Obituary
Albert Schaer
SPRING BAY - Albert F. "Al" Schaer, 57, of Spring Bay passed away Monday, Feb. 25, 2019, at UnityPoint Health-Methodist in Peoria.
Albert was born on April 30, 1961, and his parents were William and Winifred (Woodward) Schaer.
Surviving are his two aunts, Thelma Schaer of Metamora and Clara (Jack) Kleinschmidt of Canton; plus several cousins.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019, at the RiversEdge United Methodist Church in Spring Bay. A celebration of life will be held from 7 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the Spring Bay American Legion. His body has been donated to science, per his wishes.
Arrangements are by Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
