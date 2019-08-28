|
|
Albert W. Hallin
LACON - The Reverend Monsignor Albert W. Hallin, 90, died Monday, August 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon, IL.
Msgr. Hallin was born on February 3, 1929, in Chicago, IL, to Albert W. Hallin Sr. and Clara Rose (Tomaszewski) Hallin. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1951-1955 as a corpsman during the Korean Conflict. He attended St. Paul Seminary in St. Paul, MN, earning a BA in Philosophy. Upon completing his studies in Theology at St. Paul, Msgr. Hallin was ordained as a Roman Catholic priest of the Diocese of Peoria on May 28, 1961, in the Cathedral of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception in Peoria, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Leonard; and sister-in-law, Ann.
Msgr. Hallin was a natural teacher, right up to the very end. He taught religion at The Academy of Our Lady and Bergan High School in Peoria, where he was also Chaplain for many years. He was always deeply involved with the grade and high schools he helped to pastor, especially Alleman High School in Rock Island, Schlarman High School in Danville, Marquette High School in Ottawa and the High School of St. Thomas Moore in Champaign. His parish assignments included Holy Family in Peoria, St. Matthew in Champaign, St. Anne in East Moline, St. Mary & Sts. Peter & Paul in Westville, St. Columba in Ottawa, Holy Cross in Champaign and St. Boniface in Seymour. Even while teaching in high schools and working in parishes, he continued to lecture on Sacred Scripture and the Catholic Faith at parishes throughout the Diocese of Peoria. Always energetic and enthusiastic, Msgr. Hallin also contributed his talents to various jobs for the benefit of the Diocese of Peoria. He worked with the pre-Cana program;, served as vicar forane for several vicariates in which he had pastoral duties, lectured for the Permanent Diaconate Program, was a Diocesan Consultor and served as the diocesan Episcopal Vicar for Ecumenical Affairs for several years. He was named a Prelate of Honor (monsignor) in 1993 and named Protonotary Apostolic in 2007. Msgr. Hallin was granted Senior Status and named Pastor Emeritus of St. Boniface Parish in Seymour at the age of 83 years young. He loved the Catholic Church, profoundly rejoiced in the priesthood of Jesus Christ and relished his years of service to his country. His final act, as a life-long teacher, was to prayerfully let go of his life in this world and enter the eternal joy of the Resurrection, which he had embraced and taught all his priestly life.??
Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at Holy Cross Parish Center, 405 W. Clark St., Champaign. A Scriptural Wake Service will be celebrated at 7 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will begin at 11 a.m., with the Most Reverend Daniel R. Jenky, CSC, Bishop of Peoria, presiding. Burial will be at St. Boniface Cemetery in Seymour, IL.
??Memorials in Msgr. Hallin's memory can be made to the Scholarship Fund of the High School of St. Thomas Moore, Holy Cross Catholic School or St. Joseph Nursing Home in Lacon, IL.
Owens Funeral Home in Champaign has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2019