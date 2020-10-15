Albert Weiss
WASHBURN - Albert Lloyd Weiss, 77, of Washburn, passed away Tuesday October 13, 2020, 11:40 pm at his home.
Visitation will be Monday October 19, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 pm at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn. Due to the COVID restriction, visitors will be limited to 20 at a time. Private family services will be held Tuesday at the memorial home. Rev. Bob DeBolt will officiate. Burial will follow at Linn-Mt. Vernon Cemetery, Washburn. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Al was born June 27, 1943 in Hannibal, Missouri to Albert J. and Naomi R. (Simms) Weiss. He married Betty J. Miller on July 21, 1962 in Washburn, Illinois. She survives.
Also surviving are his two sons, Jerry (Debbie) Weiss, of Princeton, and Kevin Weiss, of Washburn, three grandchildren, Brandy E, Derrick R., Brian M. Weiss and two great-grandchildren, Noah L., and Kaelyn E. Weiss, his siblings, Gene (Connie) Weiss, of Washburn, Gary (Cindy) Weiss, of Eureka, Rich (Marsha) Weiss, of Alabama, Tom (Teresa) Weiss, Donna (Steve) Zook, both of Florida, and Patricia Montgomery, of Metamora.
His parents, and one brother, Mike and sister-in-law, Paula, preceded him in death.
Al was a member of the Washburn Christian Church.
He had retired in 1999 from Caterpillar Tractor Company, East Peoria, after 38 years of service.,
In 1984 he and his two brothers, Gene and Tom established County Line Tools. He retired from there in 2004.
In his life, family, and spending time with them was most important. He will be remembered as an avid golfer and tennis player. He and his wife Betty had traveled extensively during their marriage.
Online condolences may be made to: www.calvertmemorial.com
.