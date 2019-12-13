|
Alberta Ardapple
A Special Lady
Alberta H. Ardapple born November 26, 1925 of Lester E. and Nellie E. (Little) Jackson in Chenoa, Illinois died December 12, 2019. A graduate of Chenoa Community High School in 1943, Alberta graduated from MacMurray College for Women in Jacksonville, Illinois in 1947. Alberta became a high school teacher for Morrison Community High School for 9 years, before marrying John H. Ardapple on May 19, 1956.
Community service was an essential part of Alberta's life as a life member and past president of the Parent Teacher Association, PEO Chapters FL and KX, Morrison Wa-Tan-Ye Club, and her daughters' Girl Scout troops. As a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Alberta served many roles as a Sunday School teacher, choir member, youth director, superintendent, and the Silliman Guild.
Proceeded in death by her best friend and husband, John H. Ardapple, parents, brothers Charles and Lester Ewing Jackson, sisters Eunice A. Sulera Alice L. Ragee and son, Thomas Ardapple. Alberta is survived by daughters Barbara N. Hoffman (David) and Mary Alice Dierker (Chris) and grandson, Alex T. Dierker (Dani).
A resident of Lutheran Hillside Village since 2002, Alberta and her family are grateful for such a loving, caring and compassionate community. Alberta and John love for travel provided for many fond memories. As a servant leader, Alberta was a shining role model for all, encouraging staff and fellow residents with kind words of support to be positive and active. Alberta's smile and twinkle in her eyes made it clear she cared about the world around her and was determined to share her love for everyone. Above all else, Alberta's love for her family was immeasurable. Alberta will be missed, but through her positive impact on so many others, her work will continue forward.
A memorial service will be held at Lutheran Hillside Village Living Waters Chapel Friday December 20th with a visitation beginning at 12:00 (noon), service at 1 PM, with a dessert and coffee social following. An additional memorial service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church in Morrison, Illinois Saturday December 21st with a visitation beginning at 10:30 AM, service at 11 AM. Graveside internment will be with immediate family only.
Alberta's family appreciates your condolences. Gifts may be made to PEO Chapter KX Mary Dierker 414 W. Altorfer Lane Peoria, IL 61615, Lutheran Hillside Village Foundation 6901 N. Galena Rd. Peoria, IL 61614 or First Presbyterian Church Morrison, IL 61270
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019