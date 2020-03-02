|
Alberta "Berta" Clara Beyers
PEORIA - Alberta "Berta" Beyers, 85, formerly of Peoria, passed away at her Charlevoix, MI, home on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Alberta was born on August 22, 1934, in Detroit, MI, to Albert and Clara (Misica) Puhek. She was a member of the first four-year class of the dental hygiene school at Marquette University in Milwaukee, WI. She met her husband, Marvin "Marv," there, and they were wed in 1956, after her graduation. They moved to Peoria when Marv took a position with Caterpillar Tractor Co., raising their six children there. Summers were spent running a guesthouse in Charlevoix called the Sunset Lodge, a family business. She and Marv retired full-time to Charlevoix in 2001 in a home built on the same footprint where the Lodge once stood.
Alberta was a natural leader and an engaged member of her communities, both in Peoria and Charlevoix.
In Peoria, she was active in her parish, St. Vincent de Paul, including the development and direction of the pre-school Sunday school program for 10 years. She served in leadership positions with the Peoria Area Arts and Science Council, the Fine Arts Society, the Illinois Arts Council, ArtsPartners and Lakeview Museum. In addition, she was deeply involved with the American Association of University Women, the Easterseals Auxiliary, and the Peoria Garden Club. When her children were grown, she returned to her dental hygiene roots, developing and staffing a health department program to provide dental care and hygiene education to grade school children around the Peoria area.
In Charlevoix, she was an active parishioner of St. Mary's Church and a strong supporter of the Charlevoix Public Library.
She was an adventurous traveler, visiting many countries, including pilgrimages to Jerusalem and the Holy Land, Egypt, China, Russia, Chile and Rome. She also enjoyed gardening and had an ongoing "friendship" with local deer who liked to eat the flowers in her garden.
At the end of the day, her real priority was the nurturing of a strong, connected family. She welcomed the clan each summer for time together on the beach and traveled to visit with her children wherever they might be. She was known for her warm engagement with people she met and nurtured lifelong relationships with many.
Alberta was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; her youngest son, John (Michelle); her parents; and her husband's parents, Otto and Agnes Beyers of Decatur, Illinois.
She is survived by her sisters, Mary Ann Kunkle (Wray) of Point Manalapan, FL, and Diana Puhek of Boynton Beach, FL; five children, Mike (Debbi) Beyers of Denver, CO, Dan (Gail) Beyers of Denver, CO, Kathy (Dan) Wassmann of Glenview, IL, Barbara Beyers of Chicago, IL, and Ann Marie (Joe) Arden of Chicago, IL; twelve grandchildren, Ashley (John) Arigoni, Sara Beyers, Elizabeth Wassmann, Megan Beyers, Emily Wassmann, Alec Beyers, Peter Wassmann, Allyson Beyers, Skyler Arden, Regan Beyers, Sophia Arden and Lily Arden; and one great-grandchild, John "JB" Arigoni.
A visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 7, at St. Mary's Church in Charlevoix, followed by a funeral Mass at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of Library, 220 West Clinton Street, Charlevoix MI 49720.
Arrangements are in the care of the Charlevoix Chapel of the Mortensen Funeral Homes. Sign her online guestbook www.mortensenfuneralhomes.com.
