Alberta Hall
PEORIA - Alberta Hall, 78, of Peoria, IL, passed on Friday, May 29, 2020.
Alberta is survived by her son, Donald Ashby; four daughters, Veronica Cotton, Karen Ashby, Genell Ashby and Ella (Michael) Collier; brother, Sonny Williams; sister, Lucille Williams; companion, Frank Hall;18 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and other family and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, a son, five brothers and three sisters.
A private funeral service at 10 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at St. Luke M.B. Church, with visitation at 9 a.m. The Rev. Dr. Mark A. McConnell will officiate. Burial will be in Lutheran Cemetery. The funeral service will be live streamed on Simons Mortuary's Facebook page.
Online condolences may be made at simonsmortuary.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.