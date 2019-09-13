|
Alberta Robinson
MORTON — Alberta L. Robinson, 86, of Morton, passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home in Peoria.
Alberta was born on July 10, 1933, to Dallas and Bertha (Lawson) Bogard, in Blodgett, Mo. She married Jack Robinson on July 28, 1950 in Peoria. He survives.
She is also survived by three children, Jackie (Alan) Hennis of East Peoria, Scott Robinson of Morton, and Curt (Jackie Ann) Robinson of Winfield, Ill.; five grandchildren, Wesley Robinson, Whitney (Jeff) Klinke, Jeffrey (Erica) Robinson, Christopher Robinson, and Emily Robinson; two great-grandchildren, Reese and Finn Klinke; and one brother, Bert Bogard of Washington.
She is preceded in death by two brothers, Kenneth and Delbert Bogard; two sisters, Mae Buckley and Dorothy Benson; and one daughter-in-law, Vickie Brewer-Robinson.
Alberta loved and cherished her husband, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved her flowers, gardening, traveling, shopping, cooking, baking, crafting, the St. Louis Cardinals, and singing country songs. She attended East Peoria High School (class of 1951), was a member of the East Peoria Church of Christ, and retired from Foster and Gallagher in 1998 after 30 years. Whether you knew her as wife, mother, Nana, aunt, sister or friend, you loved her.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton. Visitation will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at the funeral home. Words of celebration will follow from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Further visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, also at the funeral home. Burial will be at Fondulac Cemetery in East Peoria.
Memorials may be made to Susan G. Komen or OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Sept. 13 to Sept. 15, 2019