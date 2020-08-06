1/1
Aldona Hoard
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aldona's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aldona Hoard
PEORIA - Aldona 95 of Peoria, IL passed away on July 14, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in Auburn, IL. She was married to her late husband Robert Hoard for 69 years. She was an avid reader, awesome mother, loving and fun grandmother and never a day went by without sharing her sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile. She retired from the Peoria City Clerk's office. She is survived by her son Greg (Nancy) of Scottsdale, granddaughters, Rachel (Denver,CO) Faith (Austin, TX).

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved