Aldona Hoard

PEORIA - Aldona 95 of Peoria, IL passed away on July 14, 2020 in Scottsdale, AZ. She was born in Auburn, IL. She was married to her late husband Robert Hoard for 69 years. She was an avid reader, awesome mother, loving and fun grandmother and never a day went by without sharing her sparkling blue eyes and contagious smile. She retired from the Peoria City Clerk's office. She is survived by her son Greg (Nancy) of Scottsdale, granddaughters, Rachel (Denver,CO) Faith (Austin, TX).



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store