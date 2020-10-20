Aleda H. Wright
TOULON - Aleda H. "Lee" Wright, age 98, of Toulon, Illinois, passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at Apostolic Christian Skylines in Peoria. She was a resident there since February of 2012.
Aleda was born on December 24, 1921, in Edelstein, Illinois, the daughter of John G. and Martha Genzel Herrmann. She married Joel H. Wright, formerly of Toulon, Illinois, on May 18, 1946, in Oak Park, Illinois. "Lee," as many knew her, met Joel at the Hub Ballroom in Edelstein when both were "home" for the weekend as both worked in Chicago but did not know each other. Lee worked in the advertising department for Sears Roebuck and was also a model for their fashion shows.
Joel preceded her in death on June 22, 1998. Aleda was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Harvey and Harold Herrmann; two sisters, June Herrmann and Gladys Reed; and one nephew, Curtis Stoecker.
Surviving are two children, Mary (Henry) Hodge of Springfield, Virginia, and Joel (Olivia) Wright Jr. of El Paso, Texas. Also surviving are one sister, Carol (Larry) Stoecker of Washington, Illinois; one sister-in-law, Ardith (Harold) Herrmann of Peoria, Illinois; three nieces, Holly (Dean) Ramseyer and Faith (Jim) Carlson, both of Peoria, Illinois, and LaNae (Dan) Vanni of Crystal Lake, Illinois, three nephews, Derek Herrmann of Peoria, Illinois, Randy (Deb) Stoecker of Chillicothe, Illinois, and Douglas (Beth) Stoecker of Washington, Illinois; and thirteen great-nieces and nephews.
Lee was a very active member of the First Congregational Church of Toulon for over 50 years. During that time, she served as a deacon, trustee and treasurer of the Mission Board, was active in the Women's Fellowship, and organized decorating the church, for a number of years, during the Christmas holidays, crafting many of the Ornaments that adorned the trees.
She had a strong interest in Geneology, researching the Wright and Herrmann families back many years to origins in Europe and the British Isles. She also was active in researching the Wright family involvement with the Underground Railroad and the family's efforts in founding the Congregational Church in Toulon, sharing much of the information she found with other researchers in the area.
Last, but not least, she was a wonderful "mom" and a great cook, loved tending her flower beds and vegetable gardens, back in the day could rework "hand me downs" to look like new, and always celebrated holidays with her special recipes and decorations.
Visitation and her funeral service will be at the First Congregational Church in Toulon on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, with the visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. and her funeral at 11 a.m. Facial coverings are requested. Burial will be in the Toulon Cemetery for family only. Jim Graves and the Rev. Wayne McLeod will officiate.
Haskell Funeral & Cremation Services in Wyoming is in charge of arrangments.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church of Toulon, the Stark County Food Pantry or Apostolic Christian Skylines, 7023 NE Skyline Drive, Peoria, IL 61614. Condolences may be left for Aleda's family on her tribute wall at www.haskellfuneral.com
.