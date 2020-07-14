1/1
Alexander B. Small
1927 - 2020
{ "" }
Alexander B. Small
EAST PEORIA - Alexander B. Small, 93, World War II veteran, formerly of East Peoria, passed away peacefully at Morningside of Washington at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 3, 1927, in Panama, IL, to Walter Mcluckey Small and Isabella Baird Small, who were born in Scotland.
Alex's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to service, also at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the North Tazewell Fire Department.
To view full obituary and to leave an online condolence for his family, please visit www.remmertfuneralhome.com.





Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Remmert Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Remmert Funeral Home
521 East Washington Street
East Peoria, IL 61611
3096999613
Memories & Condolences
