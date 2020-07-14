Alexander B. Small
EAST PEORIA - Alexander B. Small, 93, World War II veteran, formerly of East Peoria, passed away peacefully at Morningside of Washington at 9:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on July 3, 1927, in Panama, IL, to Walter Mcluckey Small and Isabella Baird Small, who were born in Scotland.
Alex's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Remmert Funeral Home in East Peoria. Visitation will be one hour prior to service, also at the funeral home. Burial with full military honors will be at Swan Lake Memory Gardens.
Memorials may be made to the North Tazewell Fire Department.
