Alice Carol Drowns
1939 - 2020
Alice Carol Drowns
PEKIN - Alice Carol Drowns, 81, of Pekin passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020, at 9:27 a.m. at Hallmark Healthcare of Pekin.
Born June 22, 1939, in Hamburg Illinois, to Howard and Mae (Downs) Crader, she first married Raymond Holzwarth in 1957 in Hamburg, Illinois. He passed away on October 29, 1993. She then went on to marry Wesley M. Drowns on April 21, 1995, in Pekin. He passed away on May 3, 2019.
Surviving are three sons, Chuck Holzwarth of Sherman, Tom (Kim) Holzwarth of Virden and Dale (Jami) Holzwarth of Pekin; four step-children, Marvin (Ruth) Drowns of Aledo, David and Jon Drowns, both of Pekin, and Tammy (Darren) Sundell of Kentucky; five grandchildren, Dustin (Betsy) Holzwarth, Brett (Sharon) Holzwarth, Zach Gillespie and Lauren and Kristen Holzwarth; five great-grandchildren, Hayden, Stevie, Amelia and Dixie Holzwarth and Oliver Gillespie; many step-grandchildren; and one sister, Audrey Allen of Jerseyville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dale and Leo Crader.
She worked in the Pekin office of Dr. Dale Harrison for 20 years, retiring in 2007.
Alice enjoyed cooking, gardening, listening to country and western music and watching the St. Louis Cardinals and WWE wrestling matches.
"I love my children and grandchildren. My top priority was reading my bible, because I'm studying for my final exam. My Lord said come unto me." – Alice Drowns.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday October 24, 2020, at Preston Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin. Pastor Ken Stewart will officiate. A visitation will be held 4 to 6 p.m., prior to the funeral service.
Memorials may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital Midwest Affiliate, 4722 North Sheridan Road, Peoria, IL 61614; or South Pekin Congregational Church, 202 Meyers St., South Pekin, IL 61564.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory in Pekin.
To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
OCT
24
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Preston-Hanley Funeral Homes & Crematory
