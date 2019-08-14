Home

Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
201 N. Jefferson
Washburn, IL 61570
(309) 248-7595
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home
201 N. Jefferson
Washburn, IL 61570
View Map
Alice Mae Koch


1927 - 2019
Alice Mae Koch Obituary
Alice Mae Koch
WASHBURN - Alice Mae Koch, 92, of Washburn, passed away Friday August 9, 2019 at OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice, Peoria. A Celebration of her Life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday August 25, 2019 at Calvert & Johnson Memorial Home, Washburn, with a time to share memories at the end. The Rev. Will Meachum will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Minonk TWP Cemetery, Minonk. Memorials may be made to the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice or to the Washburn Ambulance.
Surviving are her children, Rosann "Rose" (Dean McCullough) Byram, of Metamora, Daniel Koch, living at home, Bonnie (The late Keith) Renken, of Varna, one grandson, Jacob (Emily) Byram, of Kansas City, KS, seven step grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter, Sadie Mae Byram. Her son, Leslie preceded in death.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2019
