Alice Rupert
PEORIA - Alice Rupert, 84, of Peoria passed away at 11:58 p.m. on Monday, October 19, 2020, surrounded by family, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
Alice was born on August 3, 1936, in Ralls County, Missouri, to Albert and Stella Flynn. She married Glen Rupert in December of 1951. He survives. They would have celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary this year.
Also surviving are their four children, Larry (Kathy) Rupert of Glasford, Bev (Scott) Cranford of Norwood, Edie Wood of Peoria and Mark (Toni) Rupert of Norwood; 10 grandchildren, Lanell Rupert, Devon (Ashley) Rupert, Amanda Rupert, Matt (Megan) Rupert, Erin (Dillon) Kelly, Allison (Phillip) Mott, Ryan (Brianna) Wood, Kaleigh (Bryan) Norris, Katelyn Rupert and Jeffrey Cranford; and 14 great-grandchildren. Alice was the oldest of 11 children. She is survived by two brothers, Sam and Bud; and two sisters, Jeanie and Mary.
Alice was preceded in death by her parents; four sisters, Ilene, Margaret, Chubby and Susie; two brothers, Butch and Skip; and her son-in-law, Steve "Woody" Wood.
Alice worked as a cook for 30 years at Norwood Grade School before retiring in 1997. Her cooking was so good that former students still talk about it to this day, and people still ask for her famous peanut butter fudge recipe. Everyone also loved her "pumpkin" pie, but what few people knew is that it was actually sweet potato pie, since that's what the government supplied the school. She also served "super raisins," which were actually prunes.
Alice was known for her exceptional cooking at home as well, hosting family dinners for her kids and grandkids, usually featuring her famous chicken and noodles. She enjoyed hosting holidays, complete with Easter egg hunts in the spring and a gift exchange and games at Christmas. Alice could be quite competitive during family games.
A talented seamstress, Alice loved to sew and quilt, creating elaborate Halloween costumes, baby blankets, doll clothes, stuffed dinosaurs and Christmas stockings for all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family enjoyed road trips and camping trips for decades, including yearly visits to Alley Springs, Missouri, a tradition that has been carried on by her children, grandchildren and now great-grandchildren. Everyone set up their tents and campers, went canoeing on the Jacks Fork River, and talked or played Yahtzee around nightly campfires.
Alice was known for several catch phrases, all of which will be remembered fondly and repeated by her family in her memory. Her laugh was infectious and was almost as loud as her sneezes.
A funeral for Alice will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, 2020, with visitation one hour prior to the service at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria. Burial will follow the service at Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Online condolences can be submitted to www.davison-fulton.com
.