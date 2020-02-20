|
Alicia McCoy
PEKIN — Alicia Nicole McCoy, 43, of Urbana, formerly of Pekin, passed away at 9:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at home.
Alicia was born on July 26, 1976, in Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Chuck and Marsha (Planck) McCoy.
She is survived by her mother, Marsha (Pete) Smith of Pekin; father, Chuck (Kathy) McCoy of Pekin; two sons, Zachary McCoy of Champaign and Brodie Landreth of St. Joseph; two grandchildren, Talen and Carter McCoy; four sisters, Dori Young, Meredith Belcher, Jennifer Givens and Beth McCoy; two brothers, Joe Belcher and Ryan McCoy; several nieces and nephews.
Alicia split her time working at Kuchie's on the Water in Creve Coeur and Steak 'n Shake, in Champaign. She loved spending time with her grandchildren. Alicia truly lived life to the fullest through spending time with her family, friends and listening to the music that she loved. Her bright soul and kind heart will be missed but always remembered.
According to her wish's cremation rites have been accorded by Illiana Cremation Society. There will be a celebration of her life on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Boomerang's Bar and Grill, 1309 E. Washington Street, Urbana, Illinois. There will also be a celebration of life service on March 7, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at the North Pekin AMVETS, 660 Radio City Drive, Pekin, Illinois. Condolences may be sent to the family on her everlasting memorial page at: www.IllianaCremationSociety.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020