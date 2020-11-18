1/1
Alison Clemmer
1979 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alison's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alison Clemmer
PEORIA - Alison E. Clemmer, 41, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria, with Pastor Chip Winter officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will immediately follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Alison was born on May 20, 1979, in Peoria, the daughter of Leslie and Teresa (Levene) Clemmer. They survive.
She is also survived by her daughter, Olivia Cox of Peoria; brother, Phillip Clemmer of Peoria; niece and nephew, Harper and Cruz Clemmer; Olivia's father, Brian Cox; and Olivia's paternal grandparents, Steve and Joanne Cox.
Alison graduated from Richwoods High School and attended ICC. She last worked as a referral specialist at OSF St. Francis. She previously worked in the insurance billing section at Teverbaugh, Croland and Mueller OB/GYN office and at the testing center at ICC North. During high school, Alison worked at Lou's Drive-In.
Her laugh could light up a room and she never knew a stranger. She had an outgoing personality and was exceptionally kind and loving. Her daughter, Olivia, was her life and best friend.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alison's memory to the Olivia Cox College Fund at Better Banks on Knoxville in Peoria.
Alison's memorial website and online condolences may be accessed at www.masonfuneralhomes.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Redeemer Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Interment
Swan Lake Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mason-White Funeral Home
20 Valley Forge Rd
Washington, IL 61571
(309) 444-2634
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mason-White Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved