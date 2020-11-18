Alison Clemmer
PEORIA - Alison E. Clemmer, 41, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Redeemer Lutheran Church in Peoria, with Pastor Chip Winter officiating. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service at the church. Interment will immediately follow the service at Swan Lake Memory Gardens in Peoria.
Alison was born on May 20, 1979, in Peoria, the daughter of Leslie and Teresa (Levene) Clemmer. They survive.
She is also survived by her daughter, Olivia Cox of Peoria; brother, Phillip Clemmer of Peoria; niece and nephew, Harper and Cruz Clemmer; Olivia's father, Brian Cox; and Olivia's paternal grandparents, Steve and Joanne Cox.
Alison graduated from Richwoods High School and attended ICC. She last worked as a referral specialist at OSF St. Francis. She previously worked in the insurance billing section at Teverbaugh, Croland and Mueller OB/GYN office and at the testing center at ICC North. During high school, Alison worked at Lou's Drive-In.
Her laugh could light up a room and she never knew a stranger. She had an outgoing personality and was exceptionally kind and loving. Her daughter, Olivia, was her life and best friend.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alison's memory to the Olivia Cox College Fund at Better Banks on Knoxville in Peoria.
. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Mason-White Funeral Home in Washington.