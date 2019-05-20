|
Allan K. Herman
PEORIA — On Saturday, May 18, 2019, Allan K. Herman, 74, loving husband, father, and grandfather passed peacefully into the arms of his Savior at 3:10 p.m. at OSF St. Francis Hospital in Peoria.
He was born May 3, 1945, in Peoria, IL, to Noah T. and Lorraine S. (Sutter) Herman. He married Lois Risinger on December 31, 1967 in Peoria, IL.
Surviving are his wife, Lois Herman of Peoria, IL; four children, Debra (Scott) Schepke of Peoria, IL, Jill (Andy) Wuethrich of Peoria, IL, Kristine (Candi) Herman of Champaign, IL, and Jody Herman of Santa Monica, CA; and his four grandchildren, Justin and Connor Schepke, Claire and Lilly Wuethrich, all of Peoria, IL. He had eight siblings, five of which survive him, Howard Herman of Peoria, IL, Lou Ann (Jim) Funk of East Peoria, IL, Gloria (Don) Bauer of Tuscon, AZ, Mary (Dave) Ginzel of Peoria, IL, and Laurie Jo Herman of Yakima, WA. He is also survived by one sister-in-law, Maryann Herman of Morton, IL, and many nieces and nephews, who he dearly loved.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three siblings, Doris Wenninger, Phyllis Lang, and Ronald Herman; two brothers-in-law, Jim Wenninger and George Lang; and one sister-in-law, Nancy Herman.
He graduated from Bradley University in 1969 with a degree in construction management. He began working for his father's business, Noah Herman & Sons, in 1966. He took over the real estate portion of the business in the early 1970's and entered into a Coldwell Banker franchise. He owned and operated a Coldwell Banker franchise until 1995, when he sold the business. He then began working at Jim Maloof Realtor as a broker and financial advisor. He also was founder/owner of NHS Property Management. Throughout his career, Allan won numerous awards for excellence and achievement. He was a true leader. Allan was a member of the Peoria Area Association of Realtors and the National Association of Realtors.
Allan was a member of the Apostolic Christian Church of Peoria since 1966. He loved God and his Savior, Jesus Christ, with all his heart and glorified Him in all that he did. He attended church regularly and enjoyed helping with church activities. He served as the church Treasurer for a time.
Allan loved nothing more than spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed gathering people together, whether for a small dinner or a big event. Traditions were very important to him. He spent every holiday from the 4th of July through Christmas making sure his family and friends were gathered together to celebrate. He had a true desire to see others being happy, smiling, laughing, and connecting with one another. Life was a celebration for him and his zest for life was contagious. He was always the life of the party.
His love for others and passion for life was felt by every person he met. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his incredibly kind and compassionate spirit. He was a humble man who always put others first. He volunteered with the District 150 Reading Buddies Program, helping children learn to read. He also volunteered at the AC Skylines senior living and nursing home, helping serve meals for residents. He shared what he had to help others.
Allan took extreme pride in his grandchildren. He enjoyed spoiling them and one of his favorite activities was taking them to Lou's Drive-In after their ball games, concerts, and plays. He was their biggest cheerleader at all of their events. He was beloved Uncle Allan to many nieces and nephews and a dear and trusted friend to so many. He loved with all his heart.
Allan enjoyed golfing and going to Sarasota, FL, in the winter time. One of his favorite places in the world was Crescent Beach, where he loved walking on the beach, spending time with family and friends, and enjoying his favorite restaurants.
Allan mourned with the broken hearted and celebrated with those who were celebrating. He thought more of those around him than he did of himself and he gave of himself freely. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. He leaves a legacy of love that will continue forever. His life is a wonderful example to others of how to love and to live one's life to the fullest.
A visitation will be held Thursday, May 23, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Davison-Fulton-Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home in Peoria. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10 a.m., with visitation from 9 to 9:45 a.m., at the Apostolic Christian Church of Peoria, with church ministers officiating. Burial will follow in the Apostolic Christian Church Cemetery near Edwards, IL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the or the AC Skylines senior living and nursing home in Peoria, IL.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 20 to May 22, 2019