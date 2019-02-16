|
Allan L. Adami
BARTONVILLE - Allan L. Adami, age 76, of Bartonville passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, at 11:30 p.m. at Heddington Oaks Nursing Home in West Peoria.
He was born on June 13, 1942, in Peoria to Albert L. and Esther L. (Crank) Adami. He married Doris Reed on July 7, 1969, in Bloomington, IL. She survives, along with two sons, Aaron Adami and Bruce (Kim) Adami of Lake Villa, IL; four grandchildren, Alfred, Elizabeth and Irene of Canton and Albert of Manila, Philippines; and one brother, Michael (Donna) Adami of Washburn.
Allan was a United States Army veteran, serving in the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, he was a Pipe Fitter for 34 years for CILCO, retiring in 2001. He was a member of the IBEW Local 51 and the Peoria County Farm Bureau. Allan enjoyed spending time outside, gardening and mowing. It is said you couldn't get him off the lawnmower to go fishing.
The family would like to thank the staff at Heddington Oaks and UnityPoint Methodist Hospice.
Funeral services will be Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Davison-Fulton Bartonville Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be at 1 p.m. at the Cuba Cemetery in Cuba, IL, with military honors.
Memorials may be made to the , , or the Red Brick School House in Smithfield.
You may view Allan's obituary online at www.davison-fulton-bartonvillechapel.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 16 to Feb. 18, 2019