Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
View Map
Allan Michael "Mike" Danner


1945 - 2020
Allan Michael "Mike" Danner Obituary
Allan Michael "Mike" Danner
CHILLICOTHE - Allan Michael "Mike" Danner, age 74, of Chillicothe passed away on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at Heritage Health in Chillicothe.
Mike was born on August 20, 1945, in Macomb to Ronald Edwin and Edith May (Baum) Danner. He married Karen Sue Walters in 1968. She preceded him in death on November 13, 2019.
Also preceding him in death were his parents and his brothers, Larry, Gary and David.
Surviving are his son, Adam (Jing) Danner of Chillicothe; and his grandson, Haung Danner of Chillicothe.
Mike graduated from V.I.T. High School in Table Grove, IL. After high school, he went on to serve in the U.S. Navy. Mike worked for Komatsu in Peoria for over 30 years, retiring as a Senior Systems Analyst. Over the years, Mike enjoyed fishing and golfing and was known by many friends for his sense of humor.
Cremation will be accorded and a celebration of life will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe, with military honors at 7 p.m.
Memorials may be made to the .
Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 22 to Jan. 24, 2020
