Allen "Ace" Ginger
CHILLICOTHE -- Allen "Ace" Leroy Ginger, 72, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, February 29, 2020.
Allen was born on August 1, 1947 in Elmwood, IL to Floyd and Madeleine (VanGilder) Ginger. He married Cindy Crose on June 13, 1970 in Peoria.
Surviving are his wife, Cindy; his children, Scott (Laura) Ginger of Marion, IA, Kelly Ehringer of Chillicothe and Troy (Marcia) Ginger of Chillicothe; six grandchildren, Bailey, Colin, Brynn, Drew, Lindsay and Eli; and his sister-in-law, Carol Ginger of Bradley, IL. He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Jerry and Jack.
Allen served in the U.S. Army and was a Bronze Star and Purple Heart recipient. He worked for Caterpillar for 33 years, retiring in 1997. He was a life member of the Post #4999 and was a member of the Peoria Casting Club. He enjoyed riding around town in his new golf cart, playing cards, fishing and watching football, especially his Green Bay Packers!
Services will be held on Wednesday, March 5, 2020 at 1 pm at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe with visitation beginning at 11 am. Bob Murphy will be officiating. Interment with military honors will be at Chillicothe City Cemetery following the services. Memorials may be made to the Peoria Casting Club of the Post #4999. Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020