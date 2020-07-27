Allen Kelch
PEORIA - Allen Joseph Kelch, 83, of Peoria passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020, at the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice Home.
He was born on September 29, 1936, in Peoria, IL, the son of Joseph Bernard and Elsie Agnes (Conrey) Kelch. He married Patricia Jean Allen on October 29, 1966, in Peoria. She preceded him in death on October 8, 2018.
Allen is survived by his children, William A. (Kathy) Kelch of Lewistown, Jennifer M. Rennolett of Dunlap and Lawrence "Larry" Kelch of Peoria Heights; 12 grandchildren, Christy (Mike) Howe, Haley (Tommy) Martin, Josh Kelch, Adison Rennolett, Jaden Kelch, Noah Kelch, Alex Kelch, Ashlyn Kelch, Hayden Kelch, Tyler Kelch, Dariana Kelch and Brody (Nellie) Rennolett; 9 great-grandchildren; and 7 nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.
Allen proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force. After attending Bradley University, he worked for the State of Illinois in the Highway Department. He was a member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church; Knights of Columbus St. Jude Council (3rd Degree); American Legion, where he served as a 40 et 8 officer; VFW; Amvets; and Disabled American Veterans
. Allen was also a leader and member of the Boy Scouts of America W.D. Boyce Council. During his time volunteering with the Boy Scouts, he was inducted into the Order of the Arrow Wenasa Quenthotan Lodge, which is the National Honor Society of Scouting. Allen obtained the Vigil Honor, which is the highest level of the Odrer of the Arrow. Allen was awarded the Silver Beaver Award for his distinguished service to the youth of Scouting.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on July 31, 2020, at Resurrection Cemetery in Peoria. Father Paul Stark of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church will officiate the service. Cremation rites have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Allen's honor be directed to the Peoria Honor Flight. Online tributes and condolences may be made at claryfunerals.com
.