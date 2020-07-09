Alma Hamilton
PEORIA — Alma Evelyn (Reedy) Hamilton of Peoria passed away July 8, 2020.
She was born January 23, 1922 in St. Clair County, IL to her parents Walter and Gertrude (McCoy) Reedy. She had 2 brothers and 2 sisters who all predeceased her: W. Raymond Reedy, East St. Louis, IL; Loretta Katzenberger, Oregon; Esther Toussaint, Belleville, IL; and Maurice Vic Reedy, Florida.
Alma married John Hamilton, August 30, 1942 and has 2 daughters, Virginia Post of Chillicothe, IL and Jan Owens of Brighton, IL. She has 7 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 4 great great-grandchildren.
Alma was a School teacher for 26 years in IL and 10 years employed by J. C. Penney Company. She attended the Church of God (Anderson, IN affiliation).
Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 10:00 am until time of service at 11:00 am at Elias, Kallal & Schaff Funeral Home in Bethalto, IL.
Memorials may be made to Lifebrook Church or Mount Hawley Community Church in Peoria.
Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com