Alma J. Vandegraft
1935 - 2020
CHILLICOTHE -- Alma J. Vandegraft, 85, of Chillicothe passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at her home. Alma was born on February 24, 1935, in Boxley, AR, to Doy and Alma (Kelly) Edgemon. She married Jerry N. Vandegraft on June 4, 1977, in Chillicothe. He preceded her in death on August 31, 2016. Surviving are her children, Betty Kerr of Chillicothe, where Alma made her home, Randy (Sandy) Murray of Pekin, Ronnie (Cindy) Murray of Chillicothe, and Victoria (David) Williams of Chillicothe; 12 grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother. Cremation rites have been accorded, and a private family graveside will be held at Chillicothe City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Online condolences may be made through www.hurdfamilyfunerals.com.

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
Weber - Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
