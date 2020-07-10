Alma Jean French
CONGERVILLE - Alma J. "Jean" French, 103, of Congerville, passed away on June 29, 2020 at Reflections Memory Care in Washington, Ill.
She was born on March 26, 1917, in southern Illinois to Mark and Jennie (McKeown) Shroyer. She married Donald French on August 1, 1937. He preceded her in death in 1993. She was also preceded in death by her son, Charles French, and grandson, Charles French II.
Surviving are her daughter, Marilyn French of McKinney, Texas; four grandchildren, Matthew (Anna) French of Congerville, Andrea (Andrew) Zimmerman of Danvers, Jenny (Timothy) Erwin of Pelham, Ala., and Laura (Christopher) Grey of Rockwall, Texas; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Jean and her husband were lifelong members of Amvets and helped build the Amvets Post 169 in North Pekin. She held various local, state and national offices with the Amvets auxiliary. She also started a nursing scholarship through Amvets.
Jean loved being with her family and always looked forward to holidays and special occasions with them. She was an avid football fan, both college and professional. Jean always took a front row seat in front of the TV to cheer on the Chicago Bears. She felt blessed with the many friendships she developed over the years, especially through her involvement with Amvets.
A celebration of life for Jean will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Amvets Auxillary Post 169 in North Pekin, Ill.
Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton is handling arrangements.
