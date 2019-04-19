|
Alma June Reed
PEORIA - Alma June Reed, age 90, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at her home.
June was born on June 10, 1928, in Peoria, IL, to George and Evelyn (Welch) Houser. She married William L. Reed on November 17, 1949, in Peoria, and he preceded her in death in 1985.
Also preceding her in death were her parents.
Surviving are her children, Randy (Jodie) Reed of Wichita, KS, Ken Reed of Peoria, IL, and Jan Reed of Peoria, IL; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her sister, Doris Proehl of Pekin, IL; her niece, Kathy Fenton; and Sikha Bhatacharya, whom June considered as her daughter.
June was a member of the University United Methodist Church in Peoria and she enjoyed playing cards, especially with her Bridge clubs, and traveling. June was also known as the "Turtle Lady," making thousands of turtle candies over the years for family and friends.
Services will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cumerford-Hurd Funeral Home in Peoria. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The Rev. Paul Arnold will be officiating. Burial will be at Springdale Cemetery in Peoria.
Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Hospice or the University United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be made through www.cumerford.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019