|
|
Alma K. Miller
EAST PEORIA - Alma "Amy" K. Miller, 98, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at Washington Christian Village on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She was born at her home in Parsons, TN, on February 22, 1921, to the late William and Willie (Fowler) Renfroe. They preceded her in death.
5 brothers and 1 sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving Alma are her daughter, Shirley (James) Majors; son, Donald Miller; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
The family will host a visitation service at Trinity Church in Morton, IL, on Thursday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019