Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Service
1625 W Candletree Drive Suite D
Peoria, IL 61614
(309) 699-7208
For more information about
Alma Miller
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Church
Morton, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Church
Morton, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma K. Miller


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alma K. Miller Obituary
Alma K. Miller
EAST PEORIA - Alma "Amy" K. Miller, 98, of East Peoria, IL, passed away at Washington Christian Village on Sunday, June 23, 2019.
She was born at her home in Parsons, TN, on February 22, 1921, to the late William and Willie (Fowler) Renfroe. They preceded her in death.
5 brothers and 1 sister also preceded her in death.
Surviving Alma are her daughter, Shirley (James) Majors; son, Donald Miller; 4 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 4 step-great-grandchildren.
Schmidt-Haller Burial and Cremation Services assisted the family with cremation.
The family will host a visitation service at Trinity Church in Morton, IL, on Thursday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m., with a memorial service following at 11 a.m.
To view an online obituary or leave condolences, visit www.schmidthaller.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from June 24 to June 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now