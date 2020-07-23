1/1
Alma Prater
1929 - 2020
{ "" }
Alma Prater
PEORIA - Mrs. Alma Jean Prater, 91, of Peoria passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at University Rehab, Peoria, IL.
Mother Alma was born on May 29, 1929 in Marianna, AR to Samuel Jackson and Ophelia (Leggs) Brown. She married Alfonzo Prater.
A funeral service will be held at 11 am, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Gospel Experience Church, with visitation one-hour prior at 10 am. Pastor Richard Hammonds will officiate. Mother Alma will be laid to rest at Lutheran Cemetery.
The funeral service will be live streamed on Simons Mortuary's Website or Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/Simons-Mortuary-232095303487150 promptly at time of the service. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, social distancing and attendance limits will be observed.
Simons Mortuary has been entrusted with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at SimonsMortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Gospel Experience Church,
JUL
25
Service
11:00 AM
live streamed
JUL
25
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Gospel Experience Church
Funeral services provided by
Simons Mortuary
912 W. John H. Gwynn, Jr. Ave.
Peoria, IL 61605
(309) 674-2638
