1/1
Aloysius Killian
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Aloysius's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Aloysius Killian
TOWANDA - Aloysius F. "Al" Killian, 81, of Towanda, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Martin Health Center, Bloomington.
His funeral will be at 11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at St. Patrick Church of Merna, Bloomington, with Rev. Carl LoPresti officiating. Masks are required and social distancing protocols will be followed. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, Normal. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Monday, November 30, 2020 at the church. Carmody-Flynn Funeral Home, Bloomington, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington.
He was born May 10, 1939 in Bloomington, a son of James F. and Marie Larkin Killian. He married Carolyn Kiesewetter Barnes and she survives in Towanda.
Also surviving are two step-sons, Jeffery (Midge) Barnes and Brandon Barnes; former daughter-in-law, Cathy Barnes; three grandchildren, Madelyn Barnes, Samantha Barnes and Emily Barnes; sister, Mary (Edward) King; brother, Mark (Paulita) Killian; sister-in-law, Sherry Killian; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Patrick Killian; nephews, Father Jim King, Lance Killian and Patrick Anderson; and a niece, Erin Killian.
Al graduated from Lexington High School and enjoyed the monthly Class of 1956 breakfasts. He attended Illinois State University and was a lifelong farmer in the Towanda area. He was an avid sports fan, loved playing poker and enjoyed gardening and travel. A longtime public steward, Al was a Money Creek Township Official, member of the FFA Foundation and the Jaycees and was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Al was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church, Lexington, where he served as a trustee.
To express condolences or share a memory, please visit www.carmodyflynn.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved