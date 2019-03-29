|
Alphie E. Rassi
CLEARWATER -- Alphie E. Rassi, 98, of Clearwater, went to Heaven on March 26, 2019. His family takes peace in knowing that he is with the Lord, and reunited with his beloved wife, Frances. Al was born in Morton, IL in 1920 to the late Christian and Sarah Rassi. He married Frances in 1941, and together they had two children: Diane and Terry.
Al was a proud United States Army Veteran. He served in World War II and fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Following his time in the military Al worked as a plumber. He retired at 54 years old, and with his knowledge of carpentry and plumbing he began to fix up older homes to sell.
Al enjoyed fishing and golfing. One of his proudest accomplishments was his first and only hole in one at the age of 72. Al never turned down ice cream, and found comfort in spending time with his family. He was a member of the former Largo Alliance Church.
Alphie was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Frances Rae Rassi. He is survived by their children; Diane Campbell (Robert) and Terry Rassi (Diana), grandchildren; Chad (Stacy), Kevin (Yesi), Kayleen, and Janeen (Robert), and 11 great-grandchildren.
The funeral will be held Monday, April 1, at 10 am at Serenity Funeral Home, 13401 Indian Rocks Road, Largo, FL 33774 with military rites accorded. A Celebration of Al's Life will then be held at 2pm at Bible Baptist Church, 280 Riviere Rd, Palm Harbor, FL 34683. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the in Al's honor.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2019