Alta "Abby" Belle Minnix Ferguson
PEORIA - Alta "Abby" Belle Minnix Ferguson, 83, of Peoria passed away Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at Unity Point Proctor Hospital.
She was born June 11, 1935 in Pekin. She married Arnold Minnix Oct. 10, 1953.
She is survived by her children, Abby (Rick) Davis, Jordan (Kristy) Minnix, Greg (Kim) Minnix and Cass (Michelle) Minnix; Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; 1 sister; 2 daughters; 1 son; 1 granddaughter; 1 great granddaughter and 1 great grandson.
Abby graduated from Brashear High School in 1953 and attended KU School of practical nursing, graduating in 1968. She was employed as a LPN for 34 years and her co-workers knew her as Abby. She is retired by P.A.R.C.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Davison-Fulton Woolsey-Wilton Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held Monday, March 4, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Brashear, MO cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pets for Seniors.
Online condolences may be made at www.woolsey-wilton.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019