|
|
Alta Stalter
EUREKA - Alta Marie (Hochstedler) Stalter, 86, of Eureka, Illinois, went to be with her Lord and Savior at 6:20 a.m. on Friday, March 8, 2019, at The Loft, where she had resided since September of 2012.
Alta shared 59 years of marriage with her late husband, James P. Stalter, who preceded her to his heavenly home in 2013.
Alta was born on September 11, 1932, to Emanuel and Mattie (Slabaugh) Hochstedler in Hartville, Ohio, and grew up in Indiana. Alta's desire in life was to be a devoted wife and godly mother, while serving God and others. She was able to accomplish that through her quiet, yet strong faith in God. Throughout her entire life, she graciously and selflessly volunteered her gifts and talents to serve in the church and community by teaching Sunday School and Bible School, serving on church funeral and kitchen committees, babysitting, volunteering in Mennonite Volunteer Service at Maple Lawn Homes in the kitchen and at the Et Cetera Shop in Eureka, working at missions in Chicago and Kokomo, amongst many other things. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing, crocheting, embroidery, quilting, reading, playing piano, playing games, cooking and cleaning.
Alta was the loving mother of three sons, Stanley (Lori) Stalter of Reading, PA, Kenneth (Kathy) Stalter of Phoenixville, PA, and Keith Stalter of Eureka; and six grandchildren, Kara and Jeremy Stalter of Reading, PA, Nicholas and Laura Stalter of Phoenixville, PA, and Erin and Nehemiah Stalter, both deceased.
Alta is survived by three sisters, Leona Yoder of Goshen, IN, Grace (Clarence) Graber of Elkhart, IN, and Elsie (Merlin) Hochstetler of Bristol, IN; and four brothers, John (Shirleen) Hochstedler of Goshen, IN, Lewis (Marilyn) Hochstedler of Nappanee, IN, Verl (Shirley) Hochstedler of Kokomo, IN, and Wayne (Kathy) Hochstedler of Harrisonburg, VA. She is also survived by sisters-in-law, Judy Hochstedler of Goshen, IN, and Ruby Hochstedler of Wakarusa, IN; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by brothers, Leon Hochstedler and Glen Hochstedler; and brother-in-law, Clarence Yoder.
A viewing and visitation will be held at Argo-Ruestman-Harris Funeral Home in Eureka on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service to be held on Saturday, March 30, at Roanoke Mennonite Church at 11 a.m., followed by a luncheon at the same location. Pastor Brett Woerner of Living Faith Fellowship Church, of which Alta was a member, will officiate.
Online tributes and condolences may be left at argoruestmanharris.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019