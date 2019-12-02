|
Alton L. "Al" Bass
BRIMFIELD - Alton L. "Al" Bass, 72, of Brimfield passed away at 6:38 a.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at OSF Saint Mary's Medical Center in Galesburg.
He was born on June 18, 1947, in Peoria. He married the love of his life, Linda Dunn, on May 24, 1970, in Laura, Illinois. She survives.
Also surviving are two sons, Jeff (Angie Thomas) Bass of Cuba and Tom (Becki) Bass of North Dakota; and five grandchildren, Tristian (Jessica Lynch) Thomas, Alex (Colin Deakin) Thomas and Ella, Nate and Sam Bass.
Al graduated from Hononegah High School in Rockton, Illinois, then attended and graduated from Elkhart Institute of Tech in Elkhart, Indiana. He was owner and operator of JT Dental Lab in Brimfield and was a member of the Odd Fellows Lodge #44 in Farmington, American Legion Post #452 in Brimfield and the Illinois BMW motorcycle club.
In June of 1967, Al was drafted in the United States Army with the 3rd Brigade 82nd Airborne, and in 1968, he was wounded in the field, and was transferred to Saigon Adventist Hospital, then to Fitzsimons Army Medical Center in Denver. Al passed away peacefully on Saturday, from what was determined to be a Vietnam-era herbicide-exposed Veteran.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 8, 2019, at Sedgwick Funeral Homes & Crematory in Canton, where visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services. Pastor Ardis Corsaw will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded. Military honors will be conducted by the United States Army and Canton Post 1984, following the services.
Memorials can be made to the South Side Mission.
To view Al's DVD or to leave online condolences, please visit www.sedgwickfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2019