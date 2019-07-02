|
|
Alton R. "Ron" Galloway
PEORIA - Alton R. "Ron" Galloway, age 76, of Peoria passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019, in the company of loved ones.
He was born at home in Carlsbad, New Mexico, to Gladwin Alton and Mabel Amy (Aaron) Galloway on October 8, 1942.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents.
He leaves behind his beloved wife of 52 years, Nancy (Phelps) Galloway; daughter, Deborah (Gregory) Furness of Metamora; son, John (Julie) and grandaughter, Claire Galloway of Holly Springs, NC; sisters, Barbara Galloway and Pat (Jerry) Stephens of Peoria; brother, Dennis (Carol) Galloway of Cuba, IL; and brothers-in-law, Bruce (Sharon) Phelps of Elmwood and Donald Lee (Sue) Phelps of Peoria. Ron also loved his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Ron graduated from Carlsbad High School and moved to Illinois with his family shortly thereafter, joining the United States Air Force, and was stationed in Europe and the United Kingdom from 1960-1964.
Ron hired into Caterpillar in 1964 as a laborer. He entered the Electrical Apprentice Program, graduating in May of 1969. He then spent the next 30-plus years in various manufacturing and maintenance roles in East Peoria and Mossville, retiring in October of 1996. He was a respected leader and colleague who built deep and lasting relationships. He was known for his expertise in manufacturing operations, maintenance and technology and he was a mentor and developer of talent throughout his career.
Following his retirement, Ron returned to Caterpillar a number of times to assist as a corporate interviewer and also to lend his manufacturing and maintenance expertise to Cat facilities and suppliers.
After retiring, Ron enjoyed sharing his lifetime love of technology with others, and provided IT and PC support to friends, relatives and the residents of Snyder Village Retirement community in Metamora, IL. He was an outstanding problem solver and patient teacher to many over the past several years.
Ron was a loving husband, father and friend. He also very much loved his little Pomeranian, Milli Sue. He touched many lives and demonstrated his care for others in multiple ways. He was very proud of his children, whom he often reminded to "try to be good." We aspire to live up to his challenge every day. His dedication to his family was his life-long priority and most admirable trait.
The family would like to thank their loving friends, kind and supportive neighbors, Dr. Veeder and his care team, as well as the caring staff at the Illinois Cancer Care PC and the OSF Richard L. Owens Hospice.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sojourn Bears, c/o UnityPoint Health-Proctor, 5409 N. Knoxville Ave., Peoria IL; https://illinoiscancercarefoundation.org/donate; or https://www.osfhealthcarefoundation.org.
Cremation has been accorded and there will be no services, as per Ron's request.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from July 2 to July 4, 2019