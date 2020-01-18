Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel
2021 North University Street
Peoria, IL 61604
(309) 688-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Alva Messer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alva Marie Messer


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alva Marie Messer Obituary
Alva Marie Messer
PEORIA - Alva Marie Messer (nee Walker), age 71, of Naperville, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born on March 30, 1948 in Stilwell, OK.
Alva worked for Caterpillar in Peoria for 28 years before retiring to Naperville to be close to her grandchildren.
Alva is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Donald Messer; daughter, Dawn (George) Shanine; grandchildren, George Shanine and Sydney Shanine; brothers, Johnny Walker and Danny Walker; and sister, Diane Yelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulan and Vivian (nee Daugherty) Walker; and her son, Chad Messer.
Alva's funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria, where visitation will be two hours prior to service. Entombment will take place in Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials in Alva's name may be made to LBDA (Lewy Body Dementia Association).
Online condolences may be made to Alva's family at www.davison-fulton.com.

logo

Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -