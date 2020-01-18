|
Alva Marie Messer
PEORIA - Alva Marie Messer (nee Walker), age 71, of Naperville, formerly of Peoria, passed away on Friday, January 17, 2020, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
She was born on March 30, 1948 in Stilwell, OK.
Alva worked for Caterpillar in Peoria for 28 years before retiring to Naperville to be close to her grandchildren.
Alva is survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Donald Messer; daughter, Dawn (George) Shanine; grandchildren, George Shanine and Sydney Shanine; brothers, Johnny Walker and Danny Walker; and sister, Diane Yelton.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Beulan and Vivian (nee Daugherty) Walker; and her son, Chad Messer.
Alva's funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at Davison-Fulton Woodland Chapel in Peoria, where visitation will be two hours prior to service. Entombment will take place in Chapel of Peace Mausoleum in Parkview Cemetery.
Memorials in Alva's name may be made to LBDA (Lewy Body Dementia Association).
Online condolences may be made to Alva's family at www.davison-fulton.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 18 to Jan. 20, 2020