Alvin Douglas Williamson
WASHBURN - Alvin Douglas Williamson, age 65, of Washburn, passed away peacefully at 9:49 PM on May 6, 2020 at his farm surrounded by his loving family.
Born August 17, 1954 in Pekin, he was a son to Delbert and Marjorie (Bunger) Williamson. On January 5, 1974 he married Gayle Ihnken and together they cherished 46 years together. Al was a man who believed in hard work ethic having worked for Caterpillar as a welder from 1973 until his retirement in 2003. He and his wife owned and operated AL's 66 on Knoxville from the late 1970's. Al loved working on cars and tinkering around his farm. He enjoyed fishing, reading and woodworking. Al was an avid Chicago Cubs and Star Trek fan. He and his neighbor taught welding at IVCC for many years. Most importantly though, Al cherished the times he could spend with his family, especially his grandchildren, and will always be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be dearly missed.
Survivors include his wife Gayle Williamson of Washburn; two daughters: Andrea Gregg of Peoria and Stephanie (Brian) Russell of Peoria; seven grandchildren: John Hartley, Jalina, Andrea, Bryce, Alaina, EllaJean and Spencer; one brother Donald Williamson of Pekin; two sisters: Barb Hines of Peoria and Judith Deluhery of Mapleton, as well as, numerous nieces and nephews.
Al was preceded in death by his parents.
Cremation rites have been accorded and memorial service will take place at a later date with entombment in Resurrection Mausoleum.
Memorials in Al's memory may be made to ARK Animal Shelter in Lacon or St. Bernard Catholic Church.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020