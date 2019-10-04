Home

Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:30 PM
First Federated Church
3601 N. Sheridan Rd
Peoria, IL
Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:30 PM
First Federated Church
3601 N. Sheridan Rd
Peoria, IL
More Obituaries for Alvin Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alvin Murphy


1949 - 2019
Alvin Murphy Obituary
Alvin Murphy
PEORIA - Alvin R. Murphy of Peoria, IL passed into the arms of Jesus on Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, IL.
Al was born in Franklin, IN on November 16, 1949 the youngest child of Rev. G. Albert & Helen Swedell Murphy.
He was proceeded in death by his parents and his brother, Ronald J. Murphy.
Surviving are his brother, David (Sandra) Murphy of Princeville, IL; his sister, Margaret Beth (Richard) Foulk of Lititz, PA; nephews and nieces, Scott Murphy of Rochester, IL, Kevin Murphy of Murfreesboro, TN, Brad Foulk of Chalfont, PA, Aaron Foulk of Woodbridge, VA, Lori Cramer of Yale, IL, Susan Sloop of Marshall, IL and Ann Ladd of Edelstein, IL.
He graduated from Antioch, IL High School and North Central College, Naperville, IL.
Cremation has been accorded and a memorial service will be held at First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Rd, Peoria, IL on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. with visitation from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church.
Burial will be in Harris Cemetery, Table Grove, IL at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the First Federated Church, 3601 N. Sheridan Rd., Peoria, IL 61604 in his name.
The Cremation Society of Mid-Illinois Co. Pekin/Peoria is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csmico.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019
