Alvin Robert "Bob" Poynter

CHILLICOTHE - Alvin Robert "Bob" Poynter, age 79, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully at home, with his family, on Saturday, November 7, 2020.

Bob was born on April 29, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Lucien and Lera Poynter. Bob graduated from Chillicothe Township High School in 1959. After working for the Santa Fe Railroad, Bob worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 44 years. He also ran his own business, Bob's Heating and Cooling.

Bob led a life of service and friendship. He shared his passions with his children and never knew a stranger. He was known for his contagious smile, loving personality and open hospitality.

Bob married Beverly Yocum on December 5, 1970. They were married for 49 years.

Bob is survived by his wife and his children, Stephen Poynter, Megan (Dustin) Fitzpatrick, James (Melissa) Egan, Rachael Cansino, Andrina Egan, Angela Cansino-Vaughn and Zachary and Erik Poynter. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary (Victoria) Poynter; and sister Judy Munson.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy; sons, Bobby and Billy; his parents; his stepfather; two brothers; and one sister.

Memorial services will be held at Chillicothe Bible Church on Wednesday, November 11. Visitation will from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with services at 2:30 p.m.

Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Awareness Association.



