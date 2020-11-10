1/1
Alvin Robert "Bob" Poynter
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Alvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alvin Robert "Bob" Poynter
CHILLICOTHE - Alvin Robert "Bob" Poynter, age 79, of Chillicothe passed away peacefully at home, with his family, on Saturday, November 7, 2020.
Bob was born on April 29, 1941, in Peoria, IL, to Lucien and Lera Poynter. Bob graduated from Chillicothe Township High School in 1959. After working for the Santa Fe Railroad, Bob worked for the United States Postal Service and retired after 44 years. He also ran his own business, Bob's Heating and Cooling.
Bob led a life of service and friendship. He shared his passions with his children and never knew a stranger. He was known for his contagious smile, loving personality and open hospitality.
Bob married Beverly Yocum on December 5, 1970. They were married for 49 years.
Bob is survived by his wife and his children, Stephen Poynter, Megan (Dustin) Fitzpatrick, James (Melissa) Egan, Rachael Cansino, Andrina Egan, Angela Cansino-Vaughn and Zachary and Erik Poynter. He is also survived by 21 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; his brother, Gary (Victoria) Poynter; and sister Judy Munson.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amy; sons, Bobby and Billy; his parents; his stepfather; two brothers; and one sister.
Memorial services will be held at Chillicothe Bible Church on Wednesday, November 11. Visitation will from 12:30 to 2 p.m., with services at 2:30 p.m.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer's Awareness Association.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 10 to Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
12:30 - 02:00 PM
Chillicothe Bible Church
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Memorial service
02:30 PM
Chillicothe Bible Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved