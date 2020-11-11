Amal Khoury
PEORIA - Amal Khoury, age 90, of Peoria passed away on Tuesday November 10, 2020, at OSF St. Francis Medical Center in Peoria.
She was born to Foma and Baz Kawar in Amman, Jordan, on November 9, 1930. She married Michael M. Khoury on July 10, 1960, in Amman, then together moved to the United States that same year. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and elder brother, Shabib Kawar.
Surviving are her younger brother, Nabil (Nuhad) Kawar; and three beloved daughters, Mary (Jon Ligon) Harvey, Anne (Dan) Gray and Lila Khoury, as well as six dear grandchildren Michael, Adam, Kathryn and Maria Gray and Erik and Tara Harvey, who knew her as "Tete," which is an arabic nickname for Grandma.
As an infant, Amal's family lived in Amman, where her father had established a post office. They later moved to Jerusalem. While in Jerusalem, Amal was active in YMCA, doing gymnastics and piano. Due to World War II and the Arab-Israeli conflicts, they moved to Nazareth, and then back to Amman.
Amal was extremely proud of her two brothers, including Nabil's accomplishments as a pianist and engineer, Shabib's political acumen and their many other talents as well as their children's academic and musical skills.
After high school, she moved to London to study secretarial skills. During her four years there, she traveled Europe with her brothers and friends.
After she and Mike married, they honeymooned by traveling to Jerusalem, Lebanon, Egypt, Austria and Germany before coming to Peoria.
Amal was a long-time member of All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, where she loved to sing in the choir, serve as Secretary for the women's philanthropic Holy Cross Philoptochos Society, and help out wherever she could. Amal was also a secretary for many years for the American Syrian Lebanese society, she was involved in the YWCA swim fitness classes, and was an active member of TOPS (take off pounds sensibly) for many years, during which she made many wonderful friendships.
Amal was a kind and loving person. Everyone who met her was touched by her kindness, humility, gentle affection and loving spirit. She will be dearly missed.
Causes dear to Amal's heart were her church and EP!C (Empower People, Inspiring Capabilities). In lieu of flowers, she would love for these organizations to be supported.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, between the hours of 4 to 7 p.m. at Wright & Salmon Mortuary, with a Trisagion service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. at All Saints Greek Orthodox Church, with visitation 30 minutes prior to service. Father Anastasios Theodoropulos will officiate. Burial will take place on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Parkview Cemetery.
Friends and family may sign the online guestbook or send private condolences by logging on to www.wrightandsalmon.com
.