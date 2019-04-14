|
Amber G. (Smith) Lercher
FARMINGTON - Amber G. (Smith) Lercher, 102, of Farmington passed away at 11:45 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at Farmington Country Manor.
She was born on September 21, 1916, in Farmington to Leon and Carrie (Rodgers) Smith. She married Lt. George Donald "Don" Lercher on July 30, 1944, at home in Farmington. He preceded her in death on November 18, 2007.
Amber was also preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Clarence and Lloyd Smith.
Amber was secretary at Farmington Junior High School and Farmington High School for several years. She and her husband managed the Smith Jewelry Store until they sold. She continued to work for the new owner while being a part-time caretaker for her blind brother, Clarence. Later, she cared for her elderly mother and aunt until their deaths.
Amber was a member of Farmington First Presbyterian Church, Chapter AE, P.E.O. for over 50 years, and Rebekah Lodge #155 for over 60 years, where she was also a pianist for several years. Amber volunteered at Farmington Country Manor for over 10 years.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Anderson-Sedgwick Funeral Home in Farmington, where a visitation will be held from 1:30 to 2 p.m. The Rev. Andy Sonneborn will officiate. Burial will follow at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Farmington, IL.
Memorials can be made to Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2019