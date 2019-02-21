|
|
Amelia "Dolly" Ingersoll
PEORIA — Amelia C. "Dolly" Ingersoll, 86, of Peoria passed away at 10:45 p.m. Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at her home.
She was born November 18, 1932, in Hollis Township, IL, the daughter of Ignatius Henry and Mabel C. Fletcher Leitner.
She is survived by two daughters, Andrea Sanders and Jennifer Ingersoll, both of Peoria, and four sons, William H. (Sharon) Ingersoll of Eager AZ, Philip Mark (Sallie) Ingersoll of Metamora, Stuart J. Ingersoll of Elmwood and Raphael I. Ingersoll and daughter-in-law Johnna Ingersoll, both of Peoria. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Her parents, six brothers, one sister and an infant daughter preceded her in death.
Amelia was a nurse at OSF St. Francis Medical Center for 26 years, retiring in 1995. She was known for her soft and generous heart. She was never able to turn away a stray animal or child in need.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, February 25, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Metamora. Father Vien Do will celebrate. There will be no visitation. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to Sophia's Kitchen, 504 Fulton St., Peoria IL 61602, or any children's charity. To share a memory or send a condolence for her family, visit www.masonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2019