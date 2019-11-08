|
|
Amelia "Amy" Rose Wolf
PEORIA - Amelia "Amy" R. Wolf, 95, of Peoria, formerly of Sterling, passed away on Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Grand View Alzheimer's Special Care Center in Peoria.
Amelia was born on Oct. 15, 1924 in Rock Falls to Antonio & Rosa (Iorio) Fiorini. She married Francis E. Wolf on July 2, 1949 in Sterling. He preceded her in death on May 19, 1992. Also preceding her in death were her parents; brothers, Harry, Charles, Joseph, Louis; and her sisters, Josephine, Irma, and Mary.
Amelia is survived by four daughters, Pamela Burling, Mary Kay (Harold) Berjohn, and Michele Wolf, all of Peoria, Theresa (Bob) Majchrzak of LeClaire, IA, and one son Francis, Jr. (Diane) of Plainsboro, NJ. She has 6 grandchildren: Catherine Berjohn, San Diego; Aaron Berjohn, North Hollywood; Andrew (Auna Jornayvaz) Wolf, Sydney, Australia; Stephen (Amanda) Wolf, Brooklyn, NY; Emily Wolf, Plainsboro, NJ; Robert Majchrzak, LeClaire, IA; and 2 great grandchildren: Olivia Wolf of Brooklyn, NY and Holland Wolf of Sydney, Australia. Also surviving is one sister, Gloria (Bruce) Lundquist of Rockford and many nieces and nephews.
Amelia was a 1942 graduate of Rock Falls High School. She was employed during World War II at the Green River Ordnance plant and later worked in sales distribution at Northwestern Steel and Wire Mill. Nothing meant more to Amelia than family, and she was a devoted homemaker until all of her children were in school. She then worked at the Red Carpet Restaurant, Frank's A & W, and JC Penney, followed by 27 years at Walmart, first in Sterling, then transferring to Peoria in order to be closer to family, working full time until she broke her hip at 90 and retired. Besides spending time with her family, Amelia also enjoyed crocheting, sewing, cooking, baking, ironing, making jellies, and spending time outside.
Amelia was a long-term member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Sterling, before relocating to Peoria and joining St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church in Peoria Heights. A visitation will be Monday, November 11 from 10:30 a.m. until the start of the funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Church in Peoria, with Father Thomas Taylor officiating. A graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery in Sterling at 2:30 pm that same day.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Amelia's memory to the St. Vincent de Paul Society at either St. Thomas the Apostle or St. Vincent de Paul parishes or The – Grand View Fundraising Team. The family would like to thank the staff at Grand View for their friendship and exceptional care of Amelia over the last year and a half and Harbor Light Hospice for their compassionate assistance the past few weeks.
Amelia's Memorial Website and online condolences may be accessed at www.ClaryFunerals.com
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Clary Funeral Home, 3004 West Lake Avenue, in Peoria.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019