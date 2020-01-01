Home

Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
(309) 274-3112
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Weber Hurd Funeral Home - CHILLICOTHE
1107 North Fourth Street
Chillicothe, IL 61523
Amy D. Poynter


1971 - 2019
Amy D. Poynter Obituary
Amy D. Poynter
CHILLICOTHE — Amy Denise Poynter, age 48, of Chillicothe passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at her home.
Amy was born on June 21, 1971, in Peoria, IL, to Robert "Bob" Poynter and Beverly (Yocum) Poynter. Possessing a passionate spirit, she always shared her unconditional love to anyone who crossed her path.
Amy worked many years in customer service as she always enjoyed meeting new people and helping others.
Amy was a light who spread love and joy to all those around her. Amy enjoyed shopping with friends and family, photography, seeing the ocean, being in nature, and live music, including a passion for The Grateful Dead. She loved cuddling with her "fur-babies" Precious and Marley and taking them on walks with her partner, Michael "Mike" Little. Amy's contagious smile, heartful laugh, and vibrant personality will be considerably missed by all who were graced by her love.
Amy is survived by her parents and siblings, Stephen Poynter, Megan (Dustin) Fitzpatrick, James Egan, Rachael Cansino, Andrina Egan, Angela Cansino-Vaughn, Zachary Poynter, and Erik Poynter; her grandmother, Thelma "Charlotte" Yocum; and dozens of nieces, nephews, uncles and aunts. She was preceded in death by her brothers Billy and Robert "Bobby" Poynter and her grandparents Marvin Yocum, Lucien Poynter, Robert Johnson and Lera (Poynter) Johnson.
Cremation rites will be accorded. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at noon at Weber-Hurd Funeral Home in Chillicothe. Visitation will also be held on Saturday at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to a . Online condolences may be made through www.weberhurdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Jan. 1 to Jan. 3, 2020
