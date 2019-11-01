|
|
Amy Lacy
MORTON — Amy J. Lacy, 57, of Morton, passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, surrounded by family.
Amy was born on August 25, 1962, in Peoria, to John C. "Jay" and Joann (Rhoades) Ackerman. She married John Lacy on November 15, 1986 in Morton. He preceded her in death on August 10, 2017.
Surviving are her two sons, Rick Lacy of Fishers, Ind., and Jed Lacy of Morton; her mother, Joann Ackerman of Morton; her brother, Doug (Christine) Ackerman of Washington, Ill.; two sisters, Jody Bugaieski and Wendy (Mike) Fox, all of Morton; and eight nieces and nephews, Kiley and Brock Bugaieski, Morgan Vishy, Halle Fox, Nicole and Mike Lacy, Shannon and Megan Lacy.
Amy attended Illinois Central College and had worked for several years at First National Bank in Morton. Her greatest joys in life came from her family. She was a devoted mother to her children and their friends, hosting many Morton Hogs pancake breakfasts. In her spare time, she enjoyed nothing more than spending time at the family lake. She brought joy to all around her and always put others before herself.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Knapp-Johnson Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Morton, with Rev. Dr. Richard Shaw officiating. A visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday, both at the funeral home. Burial of cremated remains will be at Hirstein Cemetery in Morton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Runners Association or Central Illinois Memorial Kidney Fund.
To view Amy's video tribute or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.knappjohnson.com
Published in Peoria Journal Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019